Corrections Federation wants Review of Commissioner’s Tenure

Chairman of the Jamaica Federation of Corrections, Arlington Turner, is calling for a review of the tenure of Commissioner of Corrections, Ina Hunter.

He’s making the call in light of public discourse about whether prominent dancehall artiste, Vybz Kartel, who’s incarcerated for murder, is illegally recording music in prison.

Mr. Turner is calling Ms. Hunter’s management into question.

He says it’s evident Vybz Kartel has created music since he’s been imprisoned.

He says this is illegal.

Mr Turner is also calling for any correctional officer who helps in this illegal practice to be sacked.

Last week, South East St. Ann Member of Parliament Lisa Hanna came under fire for suggesting that music by incarcerated artistes, like Vybz Kartel, should be banned from the public airwaves.

Fans of the artiste issued numerous death threats to the Ms. Hanna, on social media, forcing the police to increase the MP’s security detail.

Mr. Turner says banning the music from public airwaves will do little to stop it from being accessible to listeners.

The Broadcasting Commission last week said the Department of Corrections had committed to investigating the matter.

However, there’s been no public update on the status or outcome of that investigation.

Efforts by Nationwide News since last week to get a response from Ms. Hunter have been unsuccessful.

