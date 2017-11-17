Search
Home Latest_MA Corrupt Insiders Allowing Contraband on Jamaica’s Ports?

Corrupt Insiders Allowing Contraband on Jamaica’s Ports?

Nov 17, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

Deficiencies plaguing Jamaica’s port security were highlighted this week when it was revealed that well-placed, corrupt insiders are involved in the movement of contraband on the ports.

That’s according to the Head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, JCF’s, Ports Division, Superintendent Natalie Burton.

She says, more often than not, it’s an inside job.

Superintendent Natalie Burton, Head of the JCF’s Ports Division, speaking Wednesday on Nationwide @ 5.

She says because of the collusion it’s impossible to set traps for criminals because contraband left on the ports would often ‘disappear’.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner in charge of Border Protection at the Jamaica Customs Agency, Alwyn Nicely, says it’s not best practice to set traps for criminals once the contraband leaves the port.

–30–

Previous PostAppeal Court Quashes Cop's Conviction; Orders Retrial

Related articles

McKenzie Clamping Down on Local Govt Maladministration

Nov 17, 2017

Still No Board Report from Clark’s Town Primary following Assault on Schoolboy

Nov 17, 2017

“Nothing less than remarkable!” – IMF Boss Hails Jamaica’s Economic Performance

Nov 17, 2017

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS