Could a Failed Business Deal be Behind the Ramdial Killings?

Nationwide News understands that investigators are probing whether the killings of father and son, Dennis and Richard Ramdial, were aimed at sending a message to a close associate of theirs who is reportedly involved in a business deal gone sour.

The father, 70-year old Dennis Ramdial, was shot dead by gunmen on Beechwood Avenue in St. Andrew last evening.

In July, his son, Richard, was killed while driving a Mercedes Benz Sports Utility Vehicle in rush hour traffic on Ruthven Road, also in St. Andrew.

Both men were shot by gunmen who fired multiple bullets into their head.

Senior police investigators tell our news center that they’re probing whether the murders are intended to warn a close associate of the Ramdials.

The close associate is reportedly involved in a multi-million dollar deal which fell apart resulting in monies not been repaid.

Ballistics experts have also reportedly linked the bullets fired at Richard Ramdial to other murders committed across the Corporate Area.

It’s understood that the Major Investigation Division of the Constabulary, the MID, is probing whether there’s a definitive link between both murders.

The killings of the Ramdials have sent shock-waves throughout sections of Upper St. Andrew.

Dennis and Richard Ramdial both operated Ramdial Auto Sales & Accessories on Beechwood Avenue in St. Andrew.

— 30 —