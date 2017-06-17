Councillor calls for limited state of emergency in parts of St. James.

Councillor for the Montego Bay West Division in the St. James Municipal Corporation, the JLP’s David Brown, is calling for a limited state of emergency in sections of the parish.

Brown is the second JLP Councilor in St. James to make such a call.

The Councilor for the Flanker Division and former Mayor of Montego Bay, Senator Charles Sinclair, has also recommended that the government declare a limited state of emergency in

the western city. Councilor Brown posted on Facebook today that he’s asking the Security Minister and the Prime Minister to heed Senator Sinclair’s call.

He says a limited state of emergency is needed now more than ever. Plagued by lotto scamming and gang violence, St. James continues to be the country’s most murderous parish by far.

More than 113 people have been killed in the parish since the start of the year. It’s the only parish to have recorded more than 100 murders since the start of the year.

–30–