‘Court Ruling Still a Win for Caricel’ – Lawrence

Telecommunications company, Caricel, is expressing relief at the ruling by the Supreme Court in the matter concerning its controversial spectrum license.

Supreme Court judge, Justice Leighton Pusey, yesterday rejected Caricel’s application to quash steps by the government to revoke its mobile spectrum licence.

This, as he said its application was premature.

He also denied the telecoms company leave to seek judicial review.

However, one of Caricel’s lawyers, Minette Lawrence, says the ruling is still a win for the company.

In December last year, the Spectrum Management Authority and the Office of Utilities Regulation wrote Caricel, informing the company that they’d be investigating claims that issues involving it constitute a national security threat to the government and one of its security partners.

Caricel was also advised that the assertions could warrant the suspension or revocation of the spectrum license it was granted in September, last year.

Mrs. Lawrence says the company felt this was a ‘preemptive move’ to begin a process to revoke its license.

She’s happy that Justice Pusey has addressed the issue of the company posing a so-called national security threat.

In the meantime, Mrs. Lawrence is seeking to explain the circumstances surrounding the variations in George Neil’s name which has appeared on different documents.

Neil is said to be an associate and financier of Caricel.

Yesterday, Contractor General Dirk Harrison said Caricel was attempting to mislead the government when it used different names of Neil, in its application process.

This, after adverse traces against him were identified by law enforcement.

And, Mr. Neil’s attorney, Bert Samuels, says he’s surprised that Mr. Harrison made his comments hours ahead of the Supreme Court’s judgement yesterday.

Mr. Samuels says while Mr. Harrison continues to make comments about Mr. Neil, he’s never questioned him.

-30-