CPL T20 Looking for New Owners

The owners of the Caribbean T20 Premier League are reportedly looking for a buyer for the tournament.

With the league expected to get underway in the first week of August, talks are reportedly in progress with a potential buyer from India, but nothing is concrete just yet.

CPL has been pumping money into the product since the inception in 2014 and is yet to turn a profit.

However, they have created a product that is now viable and a sale at this point could fetch them a profit.

Only last year, all six teams were picked up by owners.

Prior to this, CPL had to bankroll the teams that had no owners.

–30–