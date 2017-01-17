Search
Home Sports CPL T20 Looking for New Owners
cpl-t20

CPL T20 Looking for New Owners

Jan 16, 2017Sports0

Like

The owners of the Caribbean T20 Premier League are reportedly looking for a buyer for the tournament.

With the league expected to get underway in the first week of August, talks are reportedly in progress with a potential buyer from India, but nothing is concrete just yet.

CPL has been pumping money into the product since the inception in 2014 and is yet to turn a profit.

However, they have created a product that is now viable and a sale at this point could fetch them a profit.

Only last year, all six teams were picked up by owners.

Prior to this, CPL had to bankroll the teams that had no owners.

–30–

Previous PostDownswell Hoping CONCACAF gets 2 Additional World Cup Places

Related articles

Phyllis Smith-Seymour

Beersheba Old Students Objects to Smith-Seymour

Jan 17, 2017

Ruel Reid Minister

Reid Mum on Murray’s Leave Refusal

Jan 17, 2017

GOODWILL GUNS RECOVERED

Police Confident They’ve Dented Ski Mask Gang

Jan 17, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS