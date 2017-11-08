Search
Crawford Chides Holness for Falling Short on Corporal Punishment

Nov 08, 2017

Opposition Spokesman on Youth, Damion Crawford, says Prime Minister Andrew Holness has not gone far enough when he declared Jamaica should move towards banning corporal punishment in schools and homes.

Prime Minister Holness disclosed his personal position on the issue during yesterday’s sitting of the House of Representatives.

He called for a debate in the parliament on the matter.

But Mr. Crawford says the Prime Minister’s comments have fallen short.

Mr. Crawford says the Prime Minister should’ve outlined alternative ways of punishing children if corporal punishment is outlawed.

Yesterday, the Opposition Spokesman on Education, Ronald Thwaites, welcomed the proposed debate on corporal punishment.

