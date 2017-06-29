Crime Crippling Economic Productivity – JMA Boss

President of the Jamaica Manufacturers’ Association, Metry Seaga, is again raising concerns about how criminality is affecting productivity in the country.

He says the greatness of Jamaica is being held captive by criminals.

Mr. Seaga says workers are demoralized, can’t make it to work on time, and feel they must leave early to avoid curfews and gunmen.

He says manufacturers are forced to spend more to achieve the same or less in output.

He’s calling on Police Commissioner, George Quallo, to be more visible on the ground.

He says also calling on the media to take what he describes as a more responsible approach in reporting facts in ‘non-salacious’ and ‘sensational’ manner.

Mr. Seaga says the JMA also wants the Jamaica Defence Force to immediately increase its support of the police, saying this was a commitment made by the Chief of Defense Staff, Major General Rocky Meade in January.

He was speaking today at the JMA’s Annual General meeting at its headquarters in Kingston where he was re-elected president of the association for another term.

Mr. Seaga says if the government were to reduce crime, manufacturing could contribute 50-percent more than the current 8-point-5 percent of GDP and significantly more jobs.

