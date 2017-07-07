Crime Wave Taking a Toll on KPH

The wave of violence across the Corporate Area is beginning to take a heavy toll on the public health system.

The Kingston Public Hospital, KPH, is being overwhelmed with trauma cases, particularly gunshot victims of the violent outbreaks.

CEO of KPH, Errol Greene, says in the past 24 hours 18 gunshot cases have been reported, seriously impacting other services.

Statistics provided by Mr. Greene show KPH would normally see three gunshot cases on average, per day.

Mr. Greene says the sharp rise in trauma cases — particularly gunshot and stab victims — is putting a strain on the island’s leading public hospital.

He says KPH is overcrowded. With a capacity for 475 patients, KPH is now serving more than 520.

Mr. Greene says the trauma cases have lengthened waiting times. And elective surgeries have had to be postponed. He noted that massive increase in trauma cases has had a stressful effect on staff members and patients.

He says Health Minister, Dr. Christopher Tufton, has committed to provide help with the hospital’s immediate needs. Mr. Greene says if the trend continues KPH will be running significantly ahead of its trauma cases for 2016.

In 2016, KPH recorded 780 gunshot wounds and just under 400 stab wounds.

Meanwhile, Health Minister, Dr. Christopher Tufton, is calling the situation at KPH a ‘crisis’.

The Health Minister joined a growing number of politicians who’re calling for divine intervention in dealing with the country’s crime problem.

Dr. Tufton is describing Jamaica’s crime problem as an ‘absolute tragedy.’

Dr. Christopher Tufton was speaking today at the launch of a new contact study on non-communicable diseases at the Regional Headquarters of the University of the West Indies, in St. Andrew.

