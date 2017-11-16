Criminals Still Striding Ahead of Police in Technology

Commissioner of Police George Quallo is reiterating that criminals are technologically ahead of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, JCF.

He says the slow pace of modernizing the JCF is a major hurdle in the fight against crime.

Commissioner Quallo says the focus on hot spot management instead of crime prevention is putting the JCF at a disadvantage.

The Commissioner says although crime fighting can be overwhelming at times, the members of the JCF are dedicated professionals who aim to protect, serve and reassure the Jamaican people.

