Criminals Still Striding Ahead of Police in Technology

Nov 16, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Commissioner of Police George Quallo is reiterating that criminals are technologically ahead of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, JCF.

He says the slow pace of modernizing the JCF is a major hurdle in the fight against crime.

Commissioner Quallo says the focus on hot spot management instead of crime prevention is putting the JCF at a disadvantage.

The Commissioner says although crime fighting can be overwhelming at times, the members of the JCF are dedicated professionals who aim to protect, serve and reassure the Jamaican people.

