CTOC Launches Probe into More ATM Scams

Jan 13, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

The Counter Terrorism and Organized Crime branch, CTOC, has launched investigations into more cases of people being fleeced when using ATM’s.

Last year, Nationwide News disclosed that the police had launched an investigation into a multi-million dollar ATM scam which spans several parishes.

Speaking with our news center this afternoon, the Head of CTOC, Assistant Commissioner Clifford Chambers, said between yesterday and this morning several complaints have been received.

He says an NCB ATM on Red Hills Road, in St. Andrew, appears to have been compromised.

ACP Chambers says those fleeced have also filed complaints with their financial institutions.

