CTOC Nabs Seven Alleged Lotto Scammers

Jan 11, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Seven alleged members of a lottery scamming syndicate have been arrested and charged by the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Branch, C-TOC.

The arrests were made between last Tuesday and Monday in Westmoreland, St. Ann and St. Catherine.

Charged are 27-year old Fabian Ramsey, 31-year old Danny Williams, 38-year old Viviene Duncan and 22-year-old Gideon Wright, all of Westmoreland.

Also charged are 22-year-old Christiana Curtis, 25-year-old Landique Woodbourne and 27-year old Lamar Dandie.

All seven were charged with breaches of the Law Reform Fraudulent Transactions Special Provisions Act of 2013.

They were arrested after C-TOC launched an investigation into reports that a retired United States citizen was contacted via telephone from a Jamaican number in March 2014.

She was informed that she’s the winner of USD$2.5-million and a Mercedes Benz motorcar.

She was further instructed that in order to claim her prize she’d have to send money to cover various fees.

Investigations were carried out.

And, it was revealed that the scammers were sent almost 23-thousand US dollars between March 2014 and November 2014.

–30–

