The Minister of Culture, Olivia Grange, is expressing condolences to the family of popular Roots, singer Edi Fitzroy.

Edi Fitzroy, whose real name is Fitzroy Edwards, died on Saturday at the May Pen hospital in Clarendon. He was 61.

He was best known for his tribute to black women which he wrote for his mother in 1984, ‘Princess Black’.

Ms. Grange calls his death a significant loss. She says in an entertainment industry where there’s a lot of sameness, Edi Fitzroy, was a stand out.

