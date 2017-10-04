Culture of Silence Letting Parents Get Away With Child Abuse; Reid

Education Minister, Ruel Reid, says many parents in Jamaica ‘get away’ with child abuse because no one complains to the relevant authorities.

He says more parents could be facing the courts if this weren’t the case.

His comments come as debate continues over the culture of corporal punishment and violence in Jamaica, re-ignited by the viral video of a mother beating her daughter with a machete.

Parents and guardians can be criminally charged if they deliberately allow their children to be physically or emotionally harmed.

