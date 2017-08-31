Customs Commissions Port Royal Jetty

The Jamaica Customs Agency will be able to increase its border security and surveillance efforts following the opening of a reconstructed jetty dock, in Port Royal.

This is a walkway accessing the centre of an enclosed waterbody.

The Commissioner of Customs is Velma Ricketts Walker.

She says the new facilities will allow the customs agency to dock its two surveillance ships at premises it owns.

The vessels were previously docked at the Royal Yacht Club.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for East Kingston and Port Royal, Phillip Paulwell says he welcomes the jetty as it can lead to a booming pleasure craft industry.

–30–