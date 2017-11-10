Search
Customs Reviewing ASYCUDA following Complaints

Nov 10, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

International experts have been called in to review the Automated System for Customs Data, ASYCUDA.

Commissioner of Customs, Velma Ricketts Walker, says the experts are now in the island.

ASYCUDA is a web-based application implemented in 2016 to improve efficiency at the Customs Agency. It’s experienced a number of failures; the most recent being in April, ahead of the busy Easter period.

The Customs boss says international consultants are conducting checks on the system. She says the agency is also working on a back-up in case ASYCUDA fails again.

