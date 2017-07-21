Search
Home Business C&W Trinidad Sending Workers Home
C&W TT

C&W Trinidad Sending Workers Home

Jul 21, 2017Business0

Like

Cable and Wireless Communications in Trinidad and Tobago is downsizing its operations.

The company yesterday offered an undisclosed number of workers voluntary separation packages, a month after executives reportedly informed workers of possible layoffs.

In a statement, the company that operates Flow and C&W Business explained that the offer was part of a programme aimed at streamlining its operations and ensuring business viability in the medium to long term.

Managing Director of Flow Trinidad, Ian Serrao, told the Trinidad Guardian that in recent months, the company had made a deliberate attempt to rein in its operational costs in an effort to save jobs.

However, it apparently fell short of its objectives, with Serrao saying the company “had to make the difficult decision of reducing head count”.

He stressed that workers who opted to take the package would not be disadvantaged and would be treated “fairly and respectfully.”

Serrao added that the company would put all in place to support the employees who opt to transition out of the business.

–30–

Previous PostKingston Mayor Warns Businesses to Stop Piling Up Garbage

Related articles

Guns & Ammo

Cops Pursuing Strong Leads following Major Gun & Ammo Seizure

Jul 21, 2017

Carib Cement

Concerns Over Potential Cement Shortage

Jul 21, 2017

Delroy Williams

Kingston Mayor Warns Businesses to Stop Piling Up Garbage

Jul 21, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Timeline