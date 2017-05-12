Cyber Crime Unit Needs ‘Significant Injection of Capital’

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Clifford Blake, is calling for a ‘significant injection of capital’ in the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Cyber Crime Unit.

He says the unit needs modern equipment in order to get the job done.

He’s also calling for a system to deal with motorists who have hundreds of outstanding traffic tickets, but who’re still allowed to license their vehicles.

In the meantime, DCP Blake is bemoaning the number of ‘at risk youth’ in the society. He says the police and the Court system cannot keep up with the growing numbers.

Deputy Commissioner Blake was a panelist at the Guardsman Group Limited’s forum dubbed “Our Nation’s Security – A Private and Public Sector Partnership” in St. Andrew on Thursday.

