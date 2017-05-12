Search
Home Evening News Cyber Crime Unit Needs ‘Significant Injection of Capital’
cyber-crime-generic

Cyber Crime Unit Needs ‘Significant Injection of Capital’

May 12, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Like

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Clifford Blake, is calling for a ‘significant injection of capital’ in the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Cyber Crime Unit.

He says the unit needs modern equipment in order to get the job done.

He’s also calling for a system to deal with motorists who have hundreds of outstanding traffic tickets, but who’re still allowed to license their vehicles.

In the meantime, DCP Blake is bemoaning the number of ‘at risk youth’ in the society. He says the police and the Court system cannot keep up with the growing numbers.

Deputy Commissioner Blake was a panelist at the Guardsman Group Limited’s forum dubbed “Our Nation’s Security – A Private and Public Sector Partnership” in St. Andrew on Thursday.

-30-

Previous PostCase Dismissed Against Dub Club Promoter

Related articles

shanghai_header_2017_thompson

Nine Down for Shanghai Diamond League Meet

May 12, 2017

cricket-ball

WI Reach 218/5 on Day 3

May 12, 2017

Holness-Netanyahu

PM’s Travels Cost J$13m Over Ten Months

May 12, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Talking History