Head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Taffic Division, Senior Superintendent of Police Calvin Allen, says national cyclist, Marlo Rodman, is facing several charges once he returns to good health.

Rodman is recovering in the Spanish Town hospital after he was involved in a motorcycle accident which resulted in the death of Anthony Gordon.

SSP Allen says Rodman was in breach of several aspect of the road traffic act.

However, SSP Allen says Rodman’s health is of a greater priority.

