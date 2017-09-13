DaCosta Cup Fixtures

Reigning Dacosta Cup Champions, Cornwall College will be seeking their second win from as many starts when they play away to Irwin in group “A” of the rural area tournament, today.

In the other group matches, Maldon are at home to St. James, and Green Pond entertain Anchovy.

In group “B” Hopewell take on Knockalva, Green Isaland are at home to Frome and Cambridge welcome Rusea’s.

Godfrey Stewart play Grange Hill, Petersfield face Mannings and Little London take on Black River, in group “D”.

Over in group “E” STETHS tussle with B.B. Coke, Munro go up against Maggotty and Newell play Lacovia.

Belair do battle with Manchester, May Day lock Horns with Mile Gully and DeCarteret play Cross Keys, in Group “F”.

Edwin Allen Travel to Claude McKay and Clarendon College travel to Thompson Town, in group “H”.

Steer Town take on Browns Town in the lone group “I” match.

Group “L” will feature Titchfield against Happy Grove, Fair Prospect take on Annotto Bay and Port Antonio take on Horace Clarke.

Meanwhile, Garvey Maceo Play Old Harbour, Kemps Hill face Vere Technical and Bustamante play Central.

