Dalley & Tufton to Meet Today Re Cornwall Regional

Opposition spokesman on Health, Horace Dalley, says he’ll be meeting today with Health Minister, Dr. Christopher Tufton, to discuss the crisis at the Cornwall Regional Hospital in St James.

He says the meeting is scheduled for 2:30 PM.

Mr. Dalley toured the hospital yesterday.

He says the problems affecting the hospital shouldn’t be made into a ‘political football’.

At the same time, Mr. Dalley, who served as Health Minister in 2007, is maintaining that he shouldn’t be blamed for what’s happening now.

He says under the previous People’s National Party administrations, there was no crisis, but a problem.

He says the Opposition wants to give its support to whatever measures are taken by the government to address the issue.

He’s also commended the staff for the efforts in relocating the operations of the hospital. He said a lot has been done in the past two weeks to tackle and re-organise services.

The government last week declared the issues bedevilling Cornwall Regional a ‘national crisis’. He’s seeking bilateral support to fix the problems.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Winston De La Haye, says this may take nine months to a year.

-30-