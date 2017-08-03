‘Dalling Must GO!” – Bunting Calls for Sacking of FLA CEO

Opposition Spokesman on National Security, Peter Bunting, is calling for the resignation of the Chief Executive Officer of the Firearm Licensing Authority, FLA, Shane Dalling.

He made the call following the announcement of the resignation of the FLA Board yesterday.

The board has resigned amid allegations that it approved gun licenses for suspected criminals and reports that some members accepted payments in exchange for the licenses being granted.

Meanwhile, National Security Minister, Robert Montague, has asked for a review of the FLA by the Justice Seymour Panton-led Review Panel. But Mr. Bunting says the Review Panel will not be objective. He says an external body should be commissioned to carry out the review.

Mr. Bunting also says a review was already done but none of the recommendations implemented.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of National Security says, over the next week, the CEO of the FLA is to provide an update on the progress of its 2017 Assessment Report on the FLA, the so-called, “Allen Report” and the status of the implementation of the recommendations to the Minister.

