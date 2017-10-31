Dalton Wint Appointed JFF General Secretary

President of the Manchester FA, Dalton Wint, has been appointed the General Secretary of the Jamaica Football Federation.

Wint replaces Raymond Grant who served in the post under the administration of the late Captain Horace Burrell.

Wint says he’s honoured for the opportunity to serve his country.

The board has also appointed Wendell Dowsnwell as director of football, Theodore Whitmore as national senior team coach, and Jerome Waite assistant coach.

All four appointments are for a two year period.

