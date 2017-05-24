Dancehall Artiste ‘Munga’ Questioned in Connection with Murder Probe

Dancehall artiste, Munga Honourable, was this afternoon questioned by investigators probing the killing of a man a week ago.

Munga, whose real name is Damian Rhoden, turned himself in to police yesterday, accompanied by his attorney.

According to Senior Superintendent in charge of the St. Andrew South division, Arthur Brown, Munga is a person of interest in the murder of 33-year-old Damian Williams, otherwise called Bigs.

Williams was shot and killed on Saturday, May 13 on Molynes Road. He was a warehouse manager for Courts in Portmore.

Munga’s attorney, Christopher Townsend, says the artiste is cooperating with the police and has nothing to hide.

