Danny Roberts Urges New Approach to Govt Wage Negotiations

Co-Chairman of the Public Sector Transformation Oversight Committee, P-STOC, Danny Roberts, is urging a different approach to the ongoing wage negotiations between the government and unions representing public sector workers.

Negotiations for the 2017/2019 contract period have been contentious, with the unions reportedly asking for salary increases ranging from 30 to 100 per cent.

The government has offered only 6 percent over the two years.

Roberts says this traditional approach to negotiations doesn’t work.

He’s advocating for a less adversarial approach, in which both sides take the other into consideration.

Mr. Roberts says this is a win-win.

Danny Roberts was speaking on Nationwide This Morning.

