‘Danville Must Go!’ – NIA Pushes for Walker’s Removal from State Boards

Executive Director of National Integrity Action, Professor Trevor Munroe, says businessman and former politician, Danville Walker, should resign from all state boards.

He says it’s ‘unfortunate’ that he remains on state boards.

The Opposition People’s National Party has called for Mr. Walker to resign from state boards following his conviction for breaching the Contractor General Act while he was Commissioner of Customs.

Mr. Walker has reportedly indicated he’s appealing his conviction. He’s currently the Chairman of the Jamaica Customs Agency and Deputy Head of the Trade Board.

Information Minister, Ruel Reid, has said he’d take the matter to Cabinet for a position.

The cabinet is responsible for Mr. Walker’s appointment.

—30—