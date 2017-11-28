Search
Darling Davina Expresses Gratitude for Immense Support

Nov 28, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Miss Universe Jamaica, Davina Bennett — who placed third in the international beauty pageant on Sunday — is expressing gratitude to the entire nation.

The 21-year-old, defied beauty standards all over the world when she stepped onto the Miss Universe stage sporting an afro.

The dark-skinned beauty wore a yellow gown as she represented Jamaica on the big stage of the 2017 Miss Universe Pageant held in Nevada, Las Vegas.

She says she’s been told to change her natural hair, but she wanted to do something different.

Ms. Bennett says an opportunity to model internationally, would be a jackpot.

However, she says prior to her newfound success she’s been told by a number of modelling agencies that she’s not what they’re looking for.

–30–

