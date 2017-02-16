Daughter of Reggae Star Murdered in Domestic Dispute

The teen daughter of Jamaican entertainer, Anthony Cruz, and her mother were killed in Florida on Monday.

NBC Miami reported that the bodies of the woman and her teen daughter were discovered in an apartment in Sunrise, Miami after an hours-long police standoff with the accused.

The man, identified as 32-year-old Kevin Nelson, surrendered to the police after more than five hours of negotiation.

NBC Miami said the lawmen later found the bodies of the 40-year-old Karen Lyle and her 15-year-old daughter, identified as Shanice Smith, inside the apartment.

According to NBC Miami, court records show that Nelson has been arrested for domestic violence in the past.

The US news media did not state the man’s relation to the deceased.

It’s not known what charges he’ll now face.

Anthony Cruz has said he’ll be travelling to Florida to find out more.

