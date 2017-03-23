Davis-Whyte Labels Holness’ Tax Defense as ‘Disingenuous’

President of the Jamaica Confederation of Trade Unions, JCTU, Helene Davis Whyte, says Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, was disingenuous in his attempt to pass off the revenue neutrality of his tax measures as a positive for the Jamaican people.

She was reacting to Mr. Holness’ contribution to the Budget Debate yesterday.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Davis Whyte is welcoming announcements of the new National Housing Trust benefits and the Special Zoning legislation for fighting crime.

Meanwhile President of the Private Sector Organization of Jamaica, Paul B Scott, says the Prime Minister’s presentation was comprehensive.

He’s welcoming the administration’s shift from direct to indirect taxation.

