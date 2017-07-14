Search
Dawn Satterswaite Money Laundering Trial Set for October 19

Jul 14, 2017Crime and Court0

A trial date has been set in the case involving an attorney at law, a convicted transnational drug trafficker and their co-conspirators charged with money laundering and other financial crimes.

The trial will start on October 19.

Attorney, Dawn Satterswaite, Andrew Hamilton who’s also a former policeman and four other conspirators will appear before the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish court in Half Way Tree.

Also charged are Paulette Higgins, Janet Ramsey, Ann-Marie Cleary and Satterswaite’s husband Terrence Allen.

Hamilton was arrested and charged by detectives from the Major Organized Crime and Anti-corruption Agency in December last year after being deported from the United States.

He was deported after serving a four and a half year sentence for drug trafficking charges.

In December 2013, Satterswaite, Higgins, Ramsey and Cleary were charged following a pre-dawn operation carried out by the MOCA Taskforce and the Financial Investigations Division, FID.

MOCA says the operations were a result of a multinational investigation into a case of money laundering and other financial crimes.

It says investigations were done simultaneously in Upper St. Andrew, East Kingston, Portmore, St. Catherine and Mandeville, Manchester.

–30–

