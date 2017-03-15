Search
DBJ & World Bank Boosting Support to MSMEs

Mar 15, 2017

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, MSMEs, are set to benefit from a USD$46-million investment following a move by the Development Bank of Jamaica and the World Bank to increase access to financing.

As such, Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Daryl Vaz will this morning host an Environmental and Social Management Framework Consultation.

This forms part of the Access to Finance Project, a USD$20-million partnership of Government of Jamaica and the World Bank over a period of 5 years.

Its objective is to improve access to finance for MSMEs and housing finance for the low-income segments of the Jamaican population.

