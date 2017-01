Deputy Commissioner of Police Clifford Blake says he’s considering applying for the post of Police Commissioner.

There’s been a vacancy for the job since Dr. Carl Williams went into early retirement effective January 6.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Clifford Blake was speaking with Dennis Brooks on Nationwide This Morning.

Another Deputy Commissioner, Novelette Grant, is serving as Acting Commissioner for a period of 90 days.

She’s indicated that she would apply for the top job.

