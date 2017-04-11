Search
ACP George Quallo. *** Local Caption *** ACP George Quallo.

DCP George Quallo to Take Over as Police Commissioner April 18

Apr 10, 2017

Deputy Commissioner of Police, George Quallo, has been appointed Jamaica’s next Police Commissioner.

His appointment takes effect on April 18.

National Security Minister, Robert Montague, has confirmed his appointment.

DCP Quallo is in charge of Territorial Operations in the Jamaica Constabulary Force, giving him control of the Police Areas One to Five. He’s 58-years-old. He’s married and has two children.

Nationwide News first reported at approximately 2:45 this afternoon that DCP Quallo has been appointed by the Police Service Commission to lead the approximately 11-thousand men and women in the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

He’ll replace Dr. Carl Williams, who went on early retirement in January, after serving two years as Police Commissioner.

DCP Quallo is a 40-year veteran of the JCF. He enlisted in the Force in November, 1976.

He was appointed Assistant Commissioner of Police in December, 2010 and Deputy Commissioner in November, 2015.

Prior to this, he’s led various Divisions in the JCF including Area Four between March 2012 and December 2015, during which there were three successive years of reduction in murders and major crimes.

The Police Area Four Division includes Kingston East, Kingston Central, Kingston West, St. Andrew South and St. Andrew Central.

A statement this afternoon from the National Security Ministry says Quallo has the demonstrated ability to lead the JCF at an important point of transformation and strengthening relationships with the other bodies that make up the island’s security architecture.

It says he’ll be responsible for enhancing the security services in the country, improving public order, reducing corruption and improving accountability across the force.

In as much as the PSC has selected a new Police Commissioner, there’ll perhaps be much discussion about who wasn’t selected — DCP Novelette Grant.

She’s been acting as Police Commissioner for the past three months and was initially considered a front-runner for the job.

It’s the third time she’s been passed over for the top job in the 150-year-old police force.

She’d have been the first woman to lead the JCF had her application found favour with the PSC.

In late December last year, DCP Grant confirmed with our news centre that she’d again apply for the job.

Speaking on Nationwide @5, she said she felt she had to because many people in the JCF were rooting for her.

Meanwhile, speaking last week on Cliff Hughes Online, retired Superintendent of Police, Ionie Ramsey Nelson, said it’d be a grave mistake if Grant was not given the job.

In a statement this afternoon, National Security Minister, Robert Montague, says he acknowledges the sterling contribution made by Acting Commissioner Grant.

Minister Montague is calling on all Jamaicans to give their full support to Mr. Quallo as Commissioner of Police.

Meanwhile, newly appointed Police Commissioner, George Quallo, says he’s honored to have been selected for the job.

He says a plan to tackle Jamaica’s crime problem will be announced in due course.

-30-

  • Hardleychaw

    While wishing Commissioner Qualo all the goodwill in the world he has started out on the wrong footing . By promising to bring crime under control he has set himself up for criticism and ridicule . I think every incoming commissioner take the job with that being their ultimate goal but to announce it in that manner leaves him no room for failure .

