DCP Grant Pleased with JCF Transformation Plans

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Novelette Grant, says she’s pleased that the government has indicated its intention to transform the Jamaica Constabulary Force into a modern Police Service.

Effective, January 7, next year, DCP Grant will act as Police Commissioner for 90 days.

This, after the current Police Commissioner, Dr. Carl Williams, goes on early retirement on January 6.

DCP Grant says amendments to The Constabulary Force Act are overdue.

The government says it plans to legislatively reform the JCF by replacing the current Constabulary Force Act of 1935, with a new Police Service Act by October, 2017.

DCP Grant says there’s a misconception that the Police Commissioner alone can transform the JCF.

And, DCP Grant says policing in Jamaica is a difficult job.

