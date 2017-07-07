Dean Jones Takes Stand in Election Petition Trial Against Him

The Jamaica Labour Party Councillor for the Yallahs Division in St. Thomas, Dean Jones, today took the stand in his own defense on the third day of the hearing of an election petition brought against him.

In his testimony, Mr. Jones strongly defended his claim that he lives in St Thomas.

Mr. Jones also says he’d tendered his resignation on October 25, 2016.

A claim that’s supported by Parish Court Judge for Kingston and St. Andrew in the Coroners Court, Charles Pennycooke.

Mr. Jones told the court he moved back to St. Thomas in 2014. He says he only owned a fan and the bulbs in his two bedroom house.

Mr. Jones says his family and business are based in Portmore, St Catherine. But he says his social and political life is based in St. Thomas.

He told the presiding judge, Bryan Sykes that his address is indeed St Thomas as was stated on his nomination declaration.

Meanwhile, Parish Court Judge for Kingston and St. Andrew in the Coroners Court, Charles Pennycooke, says he received the letter of resignation from Mr. Jones on October 25, 2016.

Judge Pennycooke says when Jones gave him his resignation Jones said “Judge I’m leaving now.”

He said he understood that to mean Mr. Jones’ resignation was taking immediate effect.

Mr. Jones told the court that he is not in breach of the local government act of 2016 because he was reliably informed in “either 2014 or 2015” that he can’t be a civil servant and serve as a Councillor.

The prosecuting attorney, Bert Samuels countered that would have been impossible since the legislation wasn’t passed until 2016.

The PNP’s Constantine Bogle brought the election petition against Mr Jones for breaching the Local Government Act of 2016.

The Court will resume taking written submissions in the case on October 12 and 13, this year.

