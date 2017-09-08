Death Toll from Mexican Earthquake Rises

The death toll from the powerful earthquake the struck off the coast of Mexico last night, has risen to 33.

The quake, which President Enrique Peña Nieto said measured 8.2, struck in the Pacific, about 87 kilometers offshore the southwest of Mexico.

The President has described it as the country’s strongest earthquake in a century.

Severe damage has been reported in Oaxaca and Chiapas states.

A tsunami warning was initially issued for Mexico and other nearby countries, but was later lifted.

The quake, which struck just before midnight last night, was felt hundreds of miles away in Mexico City, with buildings swaying and people running into the street.

The tremors there were reported to have lasted up to a minute.

President Peña Nieto said about 50 million Mexicans would have felt the tremor and that the death toll might rise.

–30–