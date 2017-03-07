Search
#DeathSquad Update

Mar 07, 2017Crime and Court0

Presiding Judge, Justice Jennifer Straw, today refused an application by prosecutors to admit into evidence an audio recording in the first of the so-called police ‘death squad’ murder trials.

The audio statement was reportedly given to the Independent Commission of Investigations, INDECOM, by accused Constable Collis ‘Chuckie’ Brown.

The recording was considered key to the prosecution’s case.

Justice Straw made the decision following a hearing which took place in the absence of the jury.

The decision is being viewed as a major victory for the defense.

Brown and his colleague Constable, Rohan Morrison, are being tried for murder and wounding with intent.

This, in relation to the killing of a man and the injury of another in February 2010.

Meanwhile, prosecutors are expected to call four more witnesses this week.

Previous PostMore Legal Woes for Harold Brady

