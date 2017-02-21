DeathSquadTrial Update

A Detective Inspector this morning told the Court that shortly after two men were controversially shot in Clarendon in February 2010 he ordered Constables Collis ‘Chuckie’ Brown and Rohan Morrison to turn over their M-16 firearms to the Police for testing.

Inspector Baldey Thomas is now giving his testimony in the first of the so-called death squad murder trials in the Home Circuit Court in Kingston.

Thomas said when Fabian Dinal was killed and another man shot and injured on February 13, 2010, he was a Detective Sergeant stationed at the May Pen Police Station in Clarendon.

Inspector Thomas says shortly after the shooting, he went to the May Pen Hospital in the parish, where he saw Constables Brown and Morrison.

Inspector Thomas says when he arrived at the hospital he saw the bodies of two men. He says one of the men appeared to be dead.

According to Inspector Thomas he also directed both Policemen to report to the Bureau of Special Investigations, BSI to have their hands swabbed.

Inspector Thomas says Constables Brown and Morrison complied with his request. Thomas says he also visited the scene of the shooting which was near the shopping mall tower in May Pen.

According to Inspector Thomas, when he arrived at the location of the shooting he observed police personnel processing the scene.

Inspector Thomas says he then contacted the Police’s Scene of Crime Unit with a view to carrying out a probe into the shooting.

Up to shortly before news time, Inspector Thomas was still in the witness box.

Constables Collis Brown and Rohan Morrison are being tried for murder and wounding with intent. This, in relation to the fatal shooting of Fabian Dinal and the injury of another man in February 2010.

–30–