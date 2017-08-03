Search
DeGrasse Out of World Championships with Injury

Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse will not compete at the 10-day IAAF World Championships in London which starts tomorrow.

De Grasse was forced to pull out after suffering a grade two Hamstring strain during training.

The Canadian was expected to challenge Usain Bolt for the 100-metres gold medal on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, Usain Bolt is predicting that the headlines will be all positive after the 100-metres final at the London World Championships on August 5.

Bolt is seeking to win his 4th 100-metres World title.

Bolt says he’s dedicating the race to his close friend Germaine Mason who passed away earlier this year.

