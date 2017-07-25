Delivery Delays Cause Shortage in HIV Meds

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Winston De La Haye, says there’s a shortage in the country of two antiretroviral drugs used in the treatment of HIV-AIDS.

The drugs are ‘aluvia’ and ‘abacavir’.

The revelation by the Chief Medical Officer comes after the Opposition People’s National Party yesterday raised concerns about it says are reports of a ‘severe shortage’ of anti-retroviral drugs.

Opposition Spokesman on Health, Horace Dalley, described the report as alarming.

Dr. De La Haye says the shortage of the two drugs is due to delivery problems.

He says substitute medications are available in adequate supply.

Meanwhile, Dr. De La Haye says the government plans to double the number of people being placed on treatment for HIV in Jamaica each year.

