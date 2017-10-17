Denham Town Declared Second ZOSO

The Denham Town community in West Kingston has been declared the second Zone of Special Operation.

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, made the announcement during a media conference at Jamaica House today.

On September 1, Mount Salem in Montego Bay St. James was declared as the first zone of special operation since the law came into effect earlier this year.

Prime Minister Holness says Denham Town was selected as a Zone of Special Operation after careful consideration.

He says the security forces had fully cordoned off the area by 5:48 this morning.

Mr. Holness says Denham Town has met the criteria to be declared a zone.

The Prime Minister says members of the security forces operating in the zone have been given additional training on how to properly observe human rights.

He called on the residents of Denham Town to give information to law enforcement on criminals and weapons in the community.

The Prime Minister was supported at the media conference this morning by National Security Minister, Robert Montague, Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Rocky Meade and Police Commissioner, George Quallo.

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner, George Quallo, says the security forces will be focused on disrupting gang activities in the Denham Town community.

Commissioner Quallo says there’s a proliferation of violent criminal activity in Denham Town. He says the community had to be declared a Special Zone as it met all the criteria outlined in the law.

Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Rocky Meade, today disclosed the boundaries of the Zone of Special Operations.

Major General Meade outlined other sections of the Zone.

-30-