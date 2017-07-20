Denham Town Gunmen Playing ‘Tactical Games’

The new Commander for the Police Area Four, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ronald Anderson, is describing actions of gunmen targeting West Kingston community of Denham Town as “a… tactical game”.

Sections of the community have erupted in violence again, and police say it’s as a result of warring gangs.

ACP Anderson, who took office on Monday, says the security forces are deployed to strategic areas. But he says the warring gangsters are firing shots in other areas to distract the security forces.

He says this is compounded by the lack of information the police are receiving from residents.

–30–