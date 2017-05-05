Search
Denham Town Tense Following Shootings Thursday

May 05, 2017Crime and Court0

The Police say they are maintaining a strong presence in the community of Denham Town in West Kingston following a shooting incident that left one person dead and four others injured, Thursday.

Dead is 27-year-old Roshawn Davis.

Two women – said to be in their mid-twenties – are among the injured.

The Denham Town police say the incident happened sometime after 5:00 yesterday afternoon on the corner of Blunt Street and Race Course Lane in Golden Heights, Denham Town.

The Police say they’ve yet to identify a suspect in the multiple shootings.

Meanwhile, the Denham Town police say the motorcycle that was seized as part of their investigation into the shooting of Leighton ‘Livity’ Coke and a woman on Sunday may be registered to someone with a Denham Town address.

‘Livity’ is the brother of former Tivoli Gardens don, Christopher Dudus Coke, who’s serving a 23-year prison sentence in the United States for gun and drug trafficking.

Police say ‘Livity’ was shot several times by a man on a motorcycle who was pursuing his vehicle as he left Hellshire beach in St. Catherine.

–30–

