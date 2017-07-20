Denham Town Tense! – Warring Western Kingston Gangsters Openly Attacking Each Other

Heavily armed gangsters are at war again in Denham Town and Tivoli Gardens in West Kingston.

Their gun battles have the security forces struggling to keep them apart and the communities crippled by fear.

One resident of Denham Town spoke with Nationwide News today about the terror the people are living under. He says people in the community are living in fear as the warring gangsters trade bullets nightly.

The resident, a man who’s asked not to be identified, says things are so bad that people now anticipate the gunshots every night.

In an interview with our news centre this afternoon, he shared how his 2-year-old granddaughter has become scared. He says she hides under the bed for safety on hearing the gunshots.

The man says there’s been constant gunfire in Denham Town over the past month. It’s made him frustrated. He called our news centre this afternoon to express his frustration.

Though wanting to vent, he’s scared. He asked that his voice be disguised as he spoke with us.

The violence in Denham Town is in the news yet again after reports emerged today that between Monday and Tuesday there’s been heavy gunfire between rival gangs from the community and Tivoli Gardens.

The Denham Town Police Station was damaged yesterday during a gun battle between police and gunmen. The man, who spoke with us on condition of anonymity, says residents are living in constant fear.

He says he doesn’t feel the police are doing enough to stem the violence. He’s also criticizing his political representatives, saying they’ve been silent on the ongoing violence.

Meanwhile, there’s a strong police-military presence in Denham Town this afternoon as they try to stave off further conflict between warring gangs from the community and Tivoli Gardens.

Head of the police Corporate Communications Unit, Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, has confirmed there was a shoot out last night between the police and gunmen. She says no one was injured.

On Monday, the police say they also had to intervene in another shoot out between gang members of both communities. They say they came under heavy gunfire and the Denham Town Police Station was damaged.

Superintendent Lindsay says the gunfire between the police and the gunmen went on for about 45 minutes.

–30–