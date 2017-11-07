Denham Town ZOSO Expanded to ‘Shooters Hill’

The boundaries of the Denham Town Zone of Special Operations have been extended to capture people who’ve fled the zone to carry out illegal activities in nearby areas.

The Zone of Special Operations will now include an area commonly called Shooters Hill.

Head of the JCF’s Corporate Communications Unit, Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, says Shooters Hill is being included because persons have fled the Zone to carry out their illegal operations from that area.

The new border has now pushed the boundary at Albert Street further westward to include Water Lane.

The new western boundary is now Little King Street.

On the northern side, the boundary is pushed northward from Greenwich Street to Blount Street.

The Denham Town Primary School continues to remain outside the Zone to allow unhindered access to students and teachers.

–30–