Deputy Commissioner Urges Social Agencies to Play Role in Crime Fight

The Jamaica Constabulary Force says social agencies must do their part in building on the gains it makes in retaking communities from criminals.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Clifford Blake, says, in the past, social agencies have failed to intervene to help rebuild stable, peaceful communities after the police rescued them from the grip of criminals.

He made the submission yesterday to the Joint Select Committee of Parliament, reviewing the provisions of the Zones of Special Operations Bill.

DCP Blake says for the proposed legislation to be successful social interventions must happen.

DCP Blake yesterday cited what he says is the example of Barrett Town, in crime-stricken St. James, where he says these social interventions didn’t materialize.

He says the police moved in to secure the community after the death of six members of the Ski Mask Gang in January this year.

He says the community has regressed. And gangs are returning.

DCP Blake says he supports the proposed Zones of Special Operations bill. But insists social interventions must take place.

The Zones of Special Operations Bill will allow the Prime Minister to declare a high crime area, a special zone, for the security forces to intervene in a targeted manner.

Various social agencies are then expected to conduct intervention strategies in the area.

