Home Latest_MA Derrick Kellier Improving after Hospitalization

Derrick Kellier Improving after Hospitalization

Oct 02, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

PNP General Secretary, Julian Robinson, says the Health of Member of Parliament for South St. James, Derrick Kellier has improved.

Last Tuesday, Leader of Government Business in the House of Representatives, Derrick Smith, asked Members of Parliament to pray for Mr. Kellier, who was severely ill.

Mr. Kellier is 70 years old. He’s held several key positions in government, including Minister of Labour and Social Security, and Agriculture.

However, the nature of his illness is still unknown to the public at this time.

Mr. Robinson says he visited Mr. Kellier on Sunday.

