Search
Home Business Digicel Boss Warns of Impact of Online Advertising Model on Traditional Media
Denis Obrien

Digicel Boss Warns of Impact of Online Advertising Model on Traditional Media

Jul 26, 2017Business0

Like

Digicel Group Chairman, Denis O’Brien, says politicians should realise democracy would become seriously fragile if traditional media should go out of business.

This he says if all that’s available is fake news.

Mr. O’Brien was highlighting the impact that the online advertising funded model of internet providers is having on traditional media.

He was addressing regulators from more than 60 countries at the recently concluded 17th Global Symposium for Regulators in the Bahamas.

Mr. O’Brien says as part of any ‘new deal’, all network providers, whether they’re telecoms operators or anyone else, need to be given a revenue share from advertising.

He says they also need Over-The-Top, OTT, services so they can fund broadband networks in the most rural parts of Africa, the CALA region and South East Asia.

He urged policy makers to “do the right thing.”

–30–

Previous PostNo Progress in Probe of Maxine Simpson's Murder

Related articles

Court Books

Govt to Push Ahead with Amendments to Gun Court Act to Allow Trial by Judge Alone

Jul 26, 2017

Ian Allen/Photographer Port Henderson Road(Back Road) *** Local Caption *** Ian Allen/Photographer During the days the 'Back Road' in Port Henderson St Catherine appears peaceful and calm but come dusk the 'Ladies of the Night" take over.

Cops Crack Down on Back Road

Jul 26, 2017

Arrest Handcuffs

Westmoreland Police Reap Rewards in Pursuit of Most Wanted

Jul 26, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Timeline