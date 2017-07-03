Digicel Moves to Protect Customers from ‘One-Ring’ Phone Scam

At least one local telecommunications company has been forced to respond scam calls that their mobile customers are receiving from Poland.

Scores of people have been complaining on social media about receiving missed calls from numbers beginning with the Polish area code 0048.

Digicel says it is now blocking certain numbers involved in what it describes as the ‘one-ring phone scam’ originating in Poland.

Over the weekend, dozens of mobile phone customers took to Twitter and Facebook, voicing concerns about suspicious missed calls originating from the Eastern European country.

Many were simply puzzled, but the calls are part of a telephone scam which has now emerged in Jamaica.

It’s not new. Other countries like New Zealand have been affected.

Internationally, the scam is called Wangiri. It’s a Japanese word which literally means ‘one ring and cut’.

When victims call back the numbers, they’re charged a lot of money. All of it going to the scammers.

Fraudsters have essentially compromised the international telephony system for the scam to work.

Your best protection from the scam is simply not to call back the number.

On Sunday, Digicel issued an advisory, telling its customers to be on the alert.

It says you should not return the unwanted one-ring calls from unfamiliar country codes, warning that could result in ‘hefty’ charges.

Digicel says if customers answer any of these calls, they should hang up quickly.

It says customers should not share personal information, and ignore instructions to enter a number.

It says it’s monitoring the activity, adding that it’s serious about protecting its customers from telecommunications fraud.

–30–