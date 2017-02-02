Digicel Pumping $230m into Grand Prix

CEO of Digicel, David Butler, says it will cost over $230-million to host the Digicel Grand Prix.

Butler says this is just their way of living up to this year’s theme for the series of athletic meets, “from grassroots to greatness.”

Minister of sports, Olivia Grange, says despite the sacrifice the Ministry through the Sport Development Foundation will contribute two million dollars towards the staging of this year’s Digicel Grand Prix Athletics Championship.

The grand prix runs from February 18 to March 11.

